Mystery hornet discovered in North Vancouver identified

International researchers have solved a many-legged mystery discovered in North Vancouver earlier this month.

Valerie Greer told Global News her boyfriend captured the four-centimetre hornet at his office near the North Vancouver port on May 10 and initially theorized it was Japanese hornet.

It turns out they weren’t far off.

The insect is actually a female Vespa ducalis, or black-tailed hornet, according to Karen Needham with UBC’s zoology department.

According to Needham, the hornet is native to south and east Asia, and is known to live in India, Nepal, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Korea, Japan and parts of Russia.

Is there an entomologist in the house?!! This horrifying creature was caught by my bf at his work today. It's alive & terrifying. Did some research and it appears to be a giant Japanese hornet! It can kill 1000 bees in an hr!! Are more out there? Help! @GlobalBC @chrisgailus pic.twitter.com/FhejovTNc7 — Valerie 🇨🇦 (@ValeriaWalsh) May 10, 2019

The university was able to positively identify the creature after speaking with an expert at Japan’s Ibaraki University.

As for the fate of the hornet, Greer said it’s found a new home at the university.

“‘Jasper,’ as we lovingly referred to him, is in a case at the Beaty [Biodiversity] Museum,” she said.

“He will be available to researchers for perpetuity. Or until the zombie apocalypse.”

