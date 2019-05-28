Smoke from Alberta wildfires drifts into Okanagan

Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Alberta has wafted into the Okanagan, resulting in hazy skies.

According to Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan, current projections indicate that the smoke could linger in the valley for the next few days, but forecasted air-quality values are expected to remain low.

“Flow in the mid and upper atmosphere have been directing some smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and parts of B.C. into the Okanagan,” said Quinlan.

“It has not been enough to nudge the air-quality health index out of the low health risk zone. However, values climbed from a two on Monday to a three by Tuesday morning.”

The wildfire smoke from northern Alberta has resulted in a smoky skies bulletin for northern B.C. Affected regions include Fort St. John, Smithers, Prince George and Quesnel.

The provincial Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) has those areas listed in the moderate health risk category, with a four rating.

Most of the province, though, is in the low health risk category with a rating of two or three.

The AQHI has four health risk categories: low (1-3), moderate (4-6), high (7-10) and very high (10-plus).

Regionally, there are three fires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Two are small — the 6 Mile Creek fire, roughly 33 kilometres west of Armstrong, and the Raspberry Road fire, 17 kilometres southeast of Merritt along Highway 97C — and are estimated at 0.01 hectares.

The third fire is the Buse Creek fire, estimated at 19 hectares, which is located 22 kilometres east of Kamloops near Highway 1.

