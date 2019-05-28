Wanted man from Haldimand County arrested in New Brunswick

The RCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a wanted man in connection with an incident in Dunnville, Ont.

The Mounties say they arrested Charles Potts, who was considered armed and dangerous, on Monday but did not provide any further details.

Ontario Provincial Police in Haldimand County had been looking for 34-year-old Potts after receiving a call on May 22 about a man in crisis with a gun on Robinson Road in Dunnville.

Police have not announced what charges the man faces.