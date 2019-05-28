Crime
May 28, 2019 2:24 pm

Wanted man from Haldimand County arrested in New Brunswick

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a wanted man following a call about a man in crisis in Dunnville, Ont.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

The RCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a wanted man in connection with an incident in Dunnville, Ont.

The Mounties say they arrested Charles Potts, who was considered armed and dangerous, on Monday but did not provide any further details.

READ MORE: Haldimand County OPP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Ontario Provincial Police in Haldimand County had been looking for 34-year-old Potts after receiving a call on May 22 about a man in crisis with a gun on Robinson Road in Dunnville.

Second Niagara officer charged in Pelham cop-on-cop shooting

Police have not announced what charges the man faces.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charles Potts
Dunnville
Dunnville crime
Dunnville man in crisis
Haldimand County
man in crisis
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
OPP
RCMP
RCMP arrest wanted man
Wanted Man

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.