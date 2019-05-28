Okotoks and Black Diamond set to bid on 2022 Alberta Summer Games

Two Alberta towns plan to team up in a bid to host the 2022 Alberta Summer Games.

Okotoks councillors voted on Tuesday in support of submitting a joint bid with Black Diamond for the event, which draws about 3,000 athletes and their families.

While deciding whether or not to move forward with a bid, council members looked at the experience Leduc had hosting the games.

READ MORE: New distillery-bistro to be built in downtown Okotoks

“Leduc benefited from a $35-million return to the local community for hosting the games with minimal municipal investment,” a Tuesday news release explained.

The bid has to be submitted to the Alberta Sports Connection by June 3. The province’s selection committee will then announce the successful bid in the fall of 2019.

READ MORE: Century-old Blackfoot headdress found in thrift store returned to Alberta First Nation

“These games are an excellent way to showcase Okotoks as a community that supports arts and culture, sports and economic growth,” Okotoks Mayor Bill Robertson said.

Infrastructure that would be built to support the event, should the bid be successful, includes a mountain bike trail in Black Diamond, and sand volleyball courts and a community art project in Okotoks.

Watch below: Previous Global News coverage of the Alberta Summer Games in communities across the province