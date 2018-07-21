Hansen siblings take competitive fire to Alberta Summer Games

Young athletes from all over the province are in Grande Prairie this week for the Alberta Summer Games. The competition is fierce, but for one Lethbridge family, that competitive fire burns pretty much all the time.

Grace, Ally and David Hansen are all playing basketball at the Alberta Summer Games this week and the hope is they can, at the very least, get along.

“I hope we don’t fight,” Grace said. “I hope we work well together and that it is a good experience.”

The Hansen siblings enjoy getting the chance to compete against other athletes, because when the three play each other the battles are fierce and the trash talk flows freely.

“You scared?” Grace taunted at David as they played one-on-one.

“Scared for what?” David retorted, in disbelief of the thought his sister could frighten him on the court.

There is some credit given, albeit, reluctantly.

“I’m fast, and I can’t really shoot as well as he (David) can. Please don’t tell him I said that,” Grace said with regret.

The siblings’ hard-court success really shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all kids often take after their parents.

“Yeah, we’re just happy they chose basketball,” their mother Anne said with a smile. “Because we love being basketball spectators above all.”

Both mom and dad played basketball at the University of Lethbridge and dad Mike now coaches the men’s team.

“Mike’s more the coach, I’m more the referee,” Anne said. “Before fists start flying usually I have to step in.”

David admits there aren’t exactly rules, when the siblings play.

“It gets really rough so it’s like nobody is really calling fouls and it gets really competitive,” David said.

Even amid some hard fouls and verbal onslaughts, the Hansen siblings know they can always rely on each other. Especially at big events, like the Alberta Summer Games.

“It’s nice because I don’t think I would survive on my own there, so yeah, at least I have her (Grace),” Ally said.

Even David thinks his sisters will do well at the Games.

“Pretty good. I think they’re going to win it.”