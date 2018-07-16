WATCH: 2018 Alberta Summer Games opening ceremonies

Hundreds of athletes have gathered in northern Alberta for one of the province’s largest summer sporting events.

The 2018 Alberta Summer Games will take place in Grande Prairie, Alta. from July 19 – 22.

More than 2,800 athletes, coaches and officials will take part in this year’s games, which showcase the talents of athletes between the ages of 11 and 17.

WATCH: Alberta Summer Games mean economic boost for host communities

The event’s opening ceremonies will take place at the PJC Dinosaur Museum in Grande Prairie on Friday night from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Global News will livestream the ceremonies in this story post, so be sure to bookmark the page.