Calgary soccer team excited for 1st experience at Alberta Summer Games

At 11 years old, Anya Tkachyk is the youngest player on the Zone 3 soccer team, representing Calgary at the Alberta Summer Games.

She’s fitting in well with this talented group of 12- and 13-year-olds.

“It’s an awesome experience to play with girls as good as these,” Tkachyk said. “They’re pushing me to get better.”

Anya’s teammates didn’t realize she was younger than everyone else.

“All of us we’re all new to each other so it’s really neat that we get to come together,” goalie Leah Parsons said.

“With Anya, I didn’t even know she was younger because we were all bonded right away. She’s been doing really well.”

Anya’s dad Jerry is proud his daughter made the team and is looking forward to watching her represent Calgary at the Summer Games.

“She was really excited that she made the team,” he said. “She’s really interested in what the experience is of seeing all the different sports and all the different competitions and being a part of something this big.”

Competing in the Games will be a first-time experience for Anya and, in fact, every member of her team.

She’s looking forward to the entire experience.

“Everything. I’m looking forward to the Games, spending time with the team,” Anya said. “I’m looking forward to checking out Grande Prairie because I’ve never been there before.”

Head Coach Frank Cioffi thinks this will be an experience they’ll remember for decades.

“Alberta Sport Connection does it really well,” Cioffi said. “There’s opening ceremonies, the dining halls have all the competitors in there at the same time.

“Some of the people that were at the Games 20 or 30 years ago still talk about it as a great experience.”

Opening ceremonies will be held Thursday evening in Grande Prairie. The provincial, multi-sport competition runs through Sunday.