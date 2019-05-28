Daniel Wright, ex-‘Biggest Loser’ contestant, dies at 30

The Biggest Loser alum Daniel Wright, who competed on Season 7 and 8 of the weight-loss competition show, passed away on Sunday, May 26. He was 30 years old.

According to a GoFundMe page published in December 2017 and set up in his name, Wright had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia two months earlier.

He underwent chemotherapy and many blood transfusions as part of his treatment.

READ MORE: Bob Harper, fitness trainer and ‘Biggest Loser’ host, suffers heart attack

Wright and his wife put their jobs on hold at the time because he required constant care “due to the nature of his treatment and amount of time in the hospital.”

“Treatment is an intense 6 months with 8 rounds of chemo every 21 days requiring hospital stays each round for at least a week. These past 2 months could easily be compared to a roller coaster,” the GoFundMe page read.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on leukemia

Wright’s leukemia had relapsed in December 2018.

READ MORE: Smash Mouth calls out Drake, tells him to ‘sit down’ during NBA finals

Many of Wright’s former castmates took to social media to mourn the loss of their friend.

Danny Cahill posted a tribute to Wright on Facebook, saying, “Daniel’s light has always been one of Grace, encouragement, wisdom, love and honour throughout the time I have known him.”

“Yesterday the world lost a bit of its light. Daniel Wright and I met for the first time in May of 2009 on the beach in Malibu. 15 of us went to the beach that morning to begin our journey on season 8 of The Biggest Loser,” Cahill recalled. “Our 16th contestant was driven up to the starting position of that first 1-mile race (which he won) and out popped Daniel. ‘Hey guys!!!’ He yelled as he jogged over to us. Little did I know the effect this man would have on my life.”

He continued: “I can honestly say that because of him I am a better man. He showed me (by example – not by telling me) how to care for others in a different way, and I thank God for being able to know this man for the 10 years I have known him. We could all learn a lesson from him how important it is to leave a mark of love on those we meet, to lay down differences and to see similarities, and to serve those around us in any way we can.”

Courtney Crozier Respess of Season 11 wrote, “I am so so heartbroken to hear about Daniel Wright this morning. He has fought SO HARD during his battle with cancer & more. This man is one of the kindest people I have ever met & is a true difference maker in this world! His faith has never faded, even in the darkest of times. I am honored to have known him!!!”

She also referred to Wright’s wife Rebecca Wright, asking her followers to “please keep him & his beautiful, amazing, and beyond strong wife Rebecca Wright in your prayers today as he is being called to heaven. Rebecca will need all of us to lift her up now & for months & years to come.”