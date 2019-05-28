Selwyn teen accused of dangerous driving in parking garage: Peterborough police

A Selwyn Township teen is accused of dangerous driving following an altercation in a parking garage in March.

Peterborough Police Service say at around 7:20 p.m. on March 31, two males entered Peterborough Square on George Street after the mall had closed.

Police say a security officer asked the duo to leave at which point they allegedly exited then continued re-entering at different locations.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of assaulting patron and employee at downtown bar

Police say the two individuals were in the underground parking garage when one of them entered his vehicle and allegedly drove through the garage in a “dangerous manner.”

Police say the security officer attempted to stop the driver but he allegedly continued to drive, pushing the security officer with the vehicle.

The parking garage was open and active at the time.

The investigation led to an arrest on May 16 when police went to a Selwyn Township residence and made an arrest.

Hayden Joseph Judd, 18, of 5th Line, Selwyn, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 5.

WATCH: Study suggests Peterborough Police Service should adapt to city’s growing diversity