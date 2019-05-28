Body found in Trent River north of Campbellford
Northumberland OPP are investigating after a body was pulled from the Trent River on Monday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., a kayaker reported finding the body of a man in the river just north of Campbellford near Armour Island in the Municipality of Trent Hills. OPP and Trent Hills firefighters deployed boats to reach the scene and recovery the body.
READ MORE: Suspect in Trent Hills first-degree murder investigation dies in jail: Coroner’s office
OPP did not provide any comment on the discovery on Monday.
The area is about 20 kilometres south of where OPP earlier this month were searching the river for Blythe Sexsmith, 61, of Trent Hills.
On May 6, police arrested a 62-year-old Selwyn Township man and charged him with first-degree murder after reportedly finding evidence in a Centennial Lane home in the hamlet of Trent River.
The investigation led to an extensive ground, aerial and water search of Sexsmith.
However, the accused, Stephen Murray Kelly, died on May 18 while in jail at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, according to the East Region Coroner’s Office.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.