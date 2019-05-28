Body found in Trent River north of Campbellford

Northumberland OPP are investigating after a body was pulled from the Trent River on Monday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., a kayaker reported finding the body of a man in the river just north of Campbellford near Armour Island in the Municipality of Trent Hills. OPP and Trent Hills firefighters deployed boats to reach the scene and recovery the body.

OPP did not provide any comment on the discovery on Monday.

The area is about 20 kilometres south of where OPP earlier this month were searching the river for Blythe Sexsmith, 61, of Trent Hills.

On May 6, police arrested a 62-year-old Selwyn Township man and charged him with first-degree murder after reportedly finding evidence in a Centennial Lane home in the hamlet of Trent River.

The investigation led to an extensive ground, aerial and water search of Sexsmith.

However, the accused, Stephen Murray Kelly, died on May 18 while in jail at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, according to the East Region Coroner’s Office.

More to come.