Suspect in Trent Hills first-degree murder investigation dies in jail: Coroner’s office

A man accused of first-degree murder in Trent Hills earlier this month has died.

Stephen Murray Kelly, 62, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on May 6 after police responded to a report of an injured man at a residence on Centennial Lane in the hamlet of Trent River, just north of Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

READ MORE: Alleged Trent River homicide victim identified but OPP still search for body

Police said they found evidence of a person who was “severely injured” but have yet to locate the victim, identified as Blythe Sexsmith, 61, of Trent Hills. An extensive ground, aerial and water search (of the Trent River) ensued but to date police have not located Sexsmith.

However, Global News Peterborough has learned Kelly died on May 18 while in custody at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay.

On Monday, his death was confirmed by the East Region’s supervising coroner’s office. The cause of death remains under investigation.

In a Cobourg court on May 21, Justice J. Leblanc withdrew the murder charge.

OPP have not commented on their investigation.

Blythe is described as thin, 5-foot-8, 135 lbs. with blue eyes, light brown hair and a moustache. He has size 9 footwear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland OPP or Crime Stoppers.

More to come.

WATCH (May 8): OPP investigate homicide north of Campbellford