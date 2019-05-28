5 London neighbourhoods aim to shore up community safety

Residents in five neighbourhoods in the Oxford and Adelaide area have had enough, and are looking for ways to make their communities safer.

A community meeting is being held Tuesday night for concerned residents of Bishop Hellmuth, Old North, Piccadilly Area, Old East Village and Woodfield.

Some residents living in those areas have been vocal about incidents of overnight vehicle break-ins and are also worried about rising crime in their neighbourhoods.

The meeting will include a panel consisting of members of the London police, Canadian Mental Health Association and Neighbourhood Association Reps.

It goes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church at Oxford Street and Colborne Street.