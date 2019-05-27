Traffic
May 27, 2019 9:40 pm
Updated: May 27, 2019 10:38 pm

Crash slows traffic on Highway 33

RCMP are investigating a collision that happened on Highway 33 near Toovey Road in Kelowna just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

An older model SUV rear-ended a BMW coupe, sending it spinning into the opposite lanes of travel.

Traffic on Highway 33 was shut down for about a half hour while crews cleared the accident scene.

While airbags went off in the SUV, an impact shatter on the windshield suggests the driver struck his head.

There was no information on how many people were injured or taken to hospital.

