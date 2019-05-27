Two charged in Portage la Prairie shooting death
Portage la Prairie RCMP have made a pair of arrests in connection with a May 20 homicide.
The victim, a 22-year-old man from Langruth, Man., was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to the head.
He died of his injuries later that day.
RCMP teamed up with the Winnipeg police Tactical Support Team to arrest Laurent Beaulieu, 18, at a Winnipeg home on Friday.
Beaulieu, who will be appearing in a Portage courtroom Monday faces second-degree murder charges.
READ MORE: Suspect named in Portage la Prairie shooting homicide
A 17-year-old girl was also arrested at the scene and has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
RCMP continue to investigate.
WATCH: Winnipeg police still seeking suspects in March homicide
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.