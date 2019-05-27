Crime
May 27, 2019 5:57 pm

Two charged in Portage la Prairie shooting death

By Online Journalist  Global News

Laurent Beaulieu.

RCMP
Portage la Prairie RCMP have made a pair of arrests in connection with a May 20 homicide.

The victim, a 22-year-old man from Langruth, Man., was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to the head.

He died of his injuries later that day.

RCMP teamed up with the Winnipeg police Tactical Support Team to arrest Laurent Beaulieu, 18, at a Winnipeg home on Friday.

Beaulieu, who will be appearing in a Portage courtroom Monday faces second-degree murder charges.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested at the scene and has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

RCMP continue to investigate.

