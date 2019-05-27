Rural Manitoba church shaken by vandalism

Residents of a quiet community west of Winnipeg are struggling to understand an act of senseless violence over the weekend.

Parishioners at St. Francois Xavier Roman Catholic Church arrived Sunday morning to find their sanctuary had been vandalized.

St. François Xavier Parish west of Winnipeg was vandalized over the weekend. Here’s what it looks like inside. pic.twitter.com/dGn9cGMI2f — Joe Scarpelli (@ScarpelliGlobal) May 27, 2019

Headingley RCMP received a report of a break and enter at 8 a.m. May 26. The suspect(s) smashed statues and sprayed a fire extinguisher inside the church.

The church is one of three in the rural municipality just outside Winnipeg off Highway 1 West.

It is the second act of vandalism to happen at a church in and around Winnipeg in less than a week.

The head of a statue at the Sts. Vladimir and Olga Cathedral on McGregor Street was removed during the early hours of May 22.

The missing piece was later found in a duffel bag and returned to the church.

