Canada
May 27, 2019 3:15 pm

Car crashes into pole, narrowly misses West Kelowna business

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

A car jumped the curb and nearly crashed into a West Kelowna business just after 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Jules Knox / Global News
A A

A car crashed into a pole and narrowly missed smashing through a West Kelowna business’s window Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Hot Sox Laundry on Ross Road just after 10 a.m.

“Upon arrival, we noticed an elderly lady had just taken out a bit of a post there,” acting fire captain Jason Weill said.

“I was inside and I heard a ‘whomp,’” laundromat owner Rob Walker said.

It appeared that the guard rail had stopped the car from going further, Weill said.

READ MORE: UPDATED: ‘It was pretty intense and pretty scary’: dramatic car fire wakes neighbours in Lake Country

“And also she must have had the brakes on as well,” he added.

No one was injured in the collision, and there was no damage to the inside of the business, Weill said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car
car crashes into pole
car vs business
Collision
Curb
Emergency Services
Fire
Fire Department
Okanagan
West Kelowna

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.