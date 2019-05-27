Car crashes into pole, narrowly misses West Kelowna business

A car crashed into a pole and narrowly missed smashing through a West Kelowna business’s window Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Hot Sox Laundry on Ross Road just after 10 a.m.

“Upon arrival, we noticed an elderly lady had just taken out a bit of a post there,” acting fire captain Jason Weill said.

A vehicle smashed into a pole near #WestKelowna’s Hot Sox Laundry and headed up on the curb. It appears to have stopped just short of crashing into the business. pic.twitter.com/rpBu12vRP5 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 27, 2019

“I was inside and I heard a ‘whomp,’” laundromat owner Rob Walker said.

It appeared that the guard rail had stopped the car from going further, Weill said.

“And also she must have had the brakes on as well,” he added.

No one was injured in the collision, and there was no damage to the inside of the business, Weill said.