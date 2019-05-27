Nova Scotia SPCA encourages people with large number of cats to reach out for help

The Nova Scotia SPCA says they have been contacted by four people who had a large number of cats that need to be spayed or neutered and relocated.

The SPCA said in a press release that “situations like this are becoming increasingly common in Nova Scotia. Many caregivers are ashamed or embarrassed to admit they need to ask for help, or unaware of what resources exist to help them in these situations.”

“The conditions of the property are usually not great. The smell of ammonia is very strong especially when you’re getting into summer with high heat situations,” said Heather Woodin, director of programs and administration at the NS SPCA.

But she says people shouldn’t feel ashamed or embarrassed by the situation of their property.

“Reach out and ask questions and find out about our programs because a lot may be changed. We just want to get the cats spayed or neutered and make sure that the owners can continue to enjoy their pets without the stress or burden of being able to afford to care for, feed and have an ever-growing population number,” said Woodin.

READ MORE: Peterborough Humane Society impounded 585 dogs and cats in 2018: report

Most recently, the SPCA was contacted by a homeowner living in a rural Nova Scotia area asking for help. She was in an overwhelming situation with over 40 cats living in her home. The situation had started innocently with a few unfixed cats and since then has grown beyond her control.

The conditions deteriorated to such a point that the homeowner is no longer able to live in her home, but still visits daily providing food and changing litter boxes the best she could. As the number of cats grew, the owner was unable to handle and socialize them, they became feral cats.

READ MORE: Kingston’s municipal feral cat spay/neuter program set for council approval this week

The first 21 cats have been brought into the Dartmouth SPCA, with four young ones to stay at the shelter to be socialized, but all the others, considered to be feral, will need to find new barn placements.

Woodin says the cats “are too fearful of human contact,” so a barn home house would be the best place for these animals. The cats will also come fixed and tested negative for any disease.

She says the SPCA, which is a no-kill shelter, has a spay and neuter clinic and a mobile one for people who might need help. They also offer low-cost spay or neuter to low-income families.

“I hope that the fact that we’re hearing more about these situations means that people are more comfortable coming forward and asking for help. Now that they’re aware of all the programs,” Wooden said.

So far, the shelter has gotten inquiries from mostly rural properties to adopt some of the feral cats.

“Taking one or two barn cats helps,” said Woodin.