Saskatchewan weather outlook: smoke slides into Sask. on Tuesday

30 degree heat is possible this week as smoke slides in.

Weather forecast

Monday

The final week of May started with frost in southwest Saskatchewan as places like Moose Jaw fell to -2 C to start the day with the mercury dipping to zero in Regina, but staying above freezing at 4 in Saskatoon.

Mostly sunny skies stuck around across the region as temperatures climbed into the mid-to-upper teens before noon.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine stick around through the afternoon as the mercury makes its way into the mid-20s for a daytime high.

Monday night

Mostly clear skies stick around Monday night as conditions cool back into mid-single digits with a slight risk of frost in parts of extreme southwest Saskatchewan.

Tuesday

Sunshine starts the day on Tuesday before a push of moisture brings some high clouds into Saskatoon by midday and Regina by late in the day as afternoon temperatures climb up to around 26 or 27 degrees.

Smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta is expected to make Saskatoon’s air a bit hazy with air quality reduced even further in Regina, potentially into the moderate risk zone of the air quality health index.

Wednesday-Friday

Sunshine gets back into full swing Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs pushing into the high 20s and possibly even the low 30s depending how much smoke ends up filtering in to trap the sun’s energy.

Clouds return on Friday with a system that could bring in some spotty showers to finish the final day of May with temperatures slightly cooler during the day, back into the mid-20s.

Weekend outlook

June kicks off on a moderately mild note with a mix of sun and cloud and daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Theresa Kirkpatrick took the May 27 Your Saskatchewan photo of the Great Sandhills near Leader:

