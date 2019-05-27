Ottawa race runner dies after suffering cardiac arrest

A man in his mid-30s has died after suffering a cardiac arrest during Ottawa Race Weekend on Sunday.

According to Ottawa police and paramedics, they received a call for assistance at 11:21 a.m. after the man collapsed on the Queen Elizabeth Parkway near the Pretoria Bridge on Sunday.

According to Ottawa paramedics, ski patrol started CPR and the man received advanced life support by paramedics “within moments of collapsing.”

The patient didn’t respond to the treatments and he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The runner later died in hospital. He has not been identified.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of the participants in this weekend’s events,” said race director John Halvorsen in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Thank you to the first responders and onsite Ottawa Hospital team, many of whom are volunteers, for their work and support during our event.”