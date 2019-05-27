Montreal’s Peel Street a tough drive this summer as construction continues

Drivers are seeing red on downtown Montreal’s Peel Street as construction to shore up the street has been underway.

“It’s been brutal downtown,” said Rick Leckner, a traffic analyst. “It could be tough to get around. Walking is probably the easiest thing to do.”

Peel Street construction is narrowing the street to one lane in each direction, meaning that commuters need to think ahead when they drive to the downtown core. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/mcE0gNm00t — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 27, 2019

The two-block stretch of Peel that runs between René-Levesque and St-Antoine has been narrowed to one lane as construction goes on to improve the sewer and water lines. It’s part of a $3.8 million project to improve the area’s infrastructure.

READ MORE: Construction hurting Ste-Catherine Street businesses

“We’re asking motorists to respect the signals and, if possible, avoid the area,” said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

During rush hour, northbound traffic was especially slow on Peel. You can see a lot of angry drivers out on the corner with St-Antoine, where the road whittles down to one lane. Work is scheduled to last until Aug. 23. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/4i0qx64Rgn — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 27, 2019

READ MORE: Montreal announces $378M in road repairs, upgrades in 2019

Leckner warned that the traffic situation is already difficult due to the importance of Peel as a major downtown street. But he added that it will worsen substantially once the festival season gets underway, starting with the Canadian Grand Prix the second weekend in June.

The work is slated to finish Aug. 23.