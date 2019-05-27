Winnipeg puts together road repair working group to talk improvements, 24/7 construction

The City of Winnipeg has a new working group to figure out some best practices when it comes to road construction in the city.

The group, led by infrastructure committee chair Coun. Matt Allard, has been directed to recommend to Mayor Brian Bowman better ways to improve the road repair process.

“With less capital funding available from the province this year for road improvements, it’s even more important that we consider ways to improve the overall procurement and construction process as well as find ways to strengthen communication with residents and businesses that are affected by road construction work,” said Allard in a statement sent to media.

Members on the working group include:

Ron Hambley, President, Winnipeg Construction Association

Brad Cook, Incoming President – Association of Consulting Engineering Companies-Manitoba

Jonathan Alward, Director, Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Chris Lorenc, President-Manitoba Heavy Construction Association

Felicia Wiltshire, Director of Customer Service & Communications, City of Winnipeg

Jim Berezowsky, Director of Public Works, City of Winnipeg

The group is supposed to come up with advice on improving the procurement, design and road construction process, better the road tendering process, improve communication with residents and businesses and look at 24/7 construction in a fiscally responsible way.

The City is spending $86.4 million on road repairs this year, including:

Empress Street – $2.5 million

Garry Street/Notre Dame Street – $4.8 million

James Street – $2 million

Fermor Avenue – $17.4 million

Ellice Avenue – $3.1 million

Inkster Boulevard – $4.6 million

Main Street – $6.5 million

Roblin Boulevard – $4.9 million

Corydon Avenue – $3.3 million

Archibald Street – $1.23 million

Watt Street – $1.25 million

Memorial Boulevard – $2.6 million

