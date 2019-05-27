London townhouse fire leaves woman in hospital

A morning blaze near Victoria Hospital on Monday has left a woman in hospital, according to London firefighters.

It was around 9 a.m. Monday when firefighters say they were contacted by a bystander who saw smoke and flames coming from a townhouse unit in a complex on Westminster Avenue, south of Whetter Avenue.

READ MORE: Stratford man faces manslaughter charge in fentanyl overdose death

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell said a woman at the scene suffered smoke inhalation following the blaze.

“She was subsequently transported to an area hospital,” said Shewell.

“Her condition is unknown at this time.”

Damage from the fire is pegged at more than $50,000, however, no neighbouring homes were affected.

“Crews did an amazing job of a fast attack. [They] went in, knocked the fire down and were able to contain it to the residence of origin,” Shewell added.

READ MORE: Thamesford chemical spill leaves section of Hwy 2 closed for nearly a day

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Shewell said it does not appear to be suspicious.

The platoon chief added that the incident serves as an important reminder to always make sure smoke alarms are in working order.

The fire left a section of Westminster Avenue closed on Monday morning, but the roadway has reopened as of 10 a.m.