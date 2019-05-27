Police say two workers injured in downtown Oshawa after roof, wall collapses

Police say two men were injured after a brick wall collapsed at a construction site in downtown Oshawa.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning at a storefront on Division Street and Elgin Street East.

Emergency crews responded to the scene where workers appeared to be doing some work on the roof.

Witnesses say one of the workers was on the roof when it fell in, taking the brick wall with it.

One person suffered minor injuries, the other was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Worker injured after falling off roof in Lindsay: police

Durham Regional Police say the Ministry of Labour will be contacted to investigate what may have led to the accident.