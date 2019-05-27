Northumberland OPP make arrest in serious assault investigation in Colborne

An arrest has been made in last week’s assault investigation in Colborne which sent one man to a Toronto hospital.

Last Thursday evening around 6 p.m., Northumberland OPP received calls about an injured man on the ground near Victoria Square in Colborne in Cramahe Township, just east of Cobourg.

Police arrived and discovered a 50-year-old man with a serious head injury. He was first transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and then airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police on Saturday said they made an arrest in the case.

Ronald Ryan Clarke, 42, of Cramahe Township, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was held in custody for a wash court hearing on Saturday.

The name of the victim is being withheld, OPP said.

