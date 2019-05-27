Sports
May 27, 2019 9:14 am

Winnipeg Blue Bombers expected to confirm NFL Exhibition game this week

Kelly Moore By Sports Director  Global News

An artist's rendition of what the new logo on IG Field will look like.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers
A A

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have yet to make it official, but football fans in Manitoba can start making plans to attend an NFL exhibition game on Aug. 23 or Aug. 24 at IG Field between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

The game has also not been included, as yet, for Week Three of the NFL exhibition schedule. And the game does not appear as well on the Green Bay or Oakland team sites as well. The Blue Bombers have a road game scheduled in Edmonton on Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers neither confirm nor deny bid to host NFL pre-season game

There is a very good chance Packers star Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr of the Raiders will play in that game as week three match-ups are traditionally a final tune up for starters to get ready for regular season.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play
Report an error
Football
Green Bay Packers
IG Field
NFL
NFL Exhibition
Oakland Raiders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.