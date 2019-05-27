Winnipeg Blue Bombers expected to confirm NFL Exhibition game this week

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have yet to make it official, but football fans in Manitoba can start making plans to attend an NFL exhibition game on Aug. 23 or Aug. 24 at IG Field between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

Blue Bombers will confirm next week that, after weeks of speculation, Green Bay and Oakland will play an NFL preseason game at IG field in late August. — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) May 25, 2019

The game has also not been included, as yet, for Week Three of the NFL exhibition schedule. And the game does not appear as well on the Green Bay or Oakland team sites as well. The Blue Bombers have a road game scheduled in Edmonton on Aug. 23.

There is a very good chance Packers star Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr of the Raiders will play in that game as week three match-ups are traditionally a final tune up for starters to get ready for regular season.

