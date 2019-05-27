Winnipeg Blue Bombers expected to confirm NFL Exhibition game this week
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have yet to make it official, but football fans in Manitoba can start making plans to attend an NFL exhibition game on Aug. 23 or Aug. 24 at IG Field between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.
The game has also not been included, as yet, for Week Three of the NFL exhibition schedule. And the game does not appear as well on the Green Bay or Oakland team sites as well. The Blue Bombers have a road game scheduled in Edmonton on Aug. 23.
READ MORE: Blue Bombers neither confirm nor deny bid to host NFL pre-season game
There is a very good chance Packers star Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr of the Raiders will play in that game as week three match-ups are traditionally a final tune up for starters to get ready for regular season.
Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.