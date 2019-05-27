Economy
May 27, 2019 9:43 am

No full-scale strike at Port of Vancouver — yet

By News Anchor  CKNW

A tugboat is seen near the stern of a freighter after a large crane collapsed on the container ship at Port Metro Vancouver's Vanterm facility, in Vancouver, on Monday January 28, 2019. The container ship that was trapped under a huge collapsed crane in Vancouver harbour has now headed back to sea.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Contract talks have broken down between the Longshoremen’s union and the BC Maritime Employers Association, but there won’t be a full-scale strike at Port facilities on Monday morning.

Instead, the union says limited and targeted job action begins at 7 a.m. Monday at GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta.

Contract talks broke down at 4 a.m. Monday, and International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton says no new talks are planned.

The limited job action includes an overtime ban, but the union is not putting up picket lines.

Ashton says the goal is to keep the ports open with minimal disruption to trade, while they continue to pursue a new contract.

