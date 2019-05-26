All aboard: Montreal model train expo brings generations together for fundraising event

From a quaint countryside whistle stop to the wizarding world of Hogwarts, over 40 different model train stations and railroads were on display in the Dorval area on Sunday as the Sun Youth Organization hosted the Montreal Model Train Exposition.

This year over 40 model railroads and hundreds of miniature train cars will be on display at the Model Train Exposition in Dorval. #choochoo pic.twitter.com/zyPj79FAkM — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 26, 2019

From miniature trains to remote-controlled tanks big enough to carry small children. local hobbyists got together to sell and show off their collectible toys.

Proceeds from the event go towards the Sun Youth Organization, and organizers say that early estimates show the event raised almost $12,000 this year.

Setting up the intricate displays took volunteers a week, organizer Ivan Dow says, but the exhaustive effort is worthwhile when he sees the joy on kids faces.

“There is nothing that encourages you more with the show than seeing the look on kids’ faces when they are playing, and their eyes get big when they see all the different things,” Dow said.

Jackie Murry brought her two-year-old son, who she says is “obsessed” with trains.

“When he sees them, he goes crazy so (this) is a perfect event for us,” Murry said.

Children at the event were encouraged to play with the model trains made available.

Dow says he hopes the younger crowd who attends the show will leave with the train-collecting bug.

Harry Beere, an experienced model train collector, says these events help him meet and trade with other hobbyists.

Beere has been collecting for over 20 years and says he caught the bug in 1995. Ever since then, he’s been “hooked.”

Beere says he has lost count of the number of trains he has owned over the years.

“I don’t think I have ever counted them,” he said, trying to estimate the size of his collection. “I don’t know, probably hundreds.”