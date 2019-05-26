Facebook group offers support for Saskatchewan women living with endometriosis

Endometriosis affects 176 million women worldwide, including many women here in Saskatchewan.

Stefanie Arcand is from Vonda, Sask. and had exploratory laparoscopic surgery at age 29 to try to understand what was going on with her body.

“Constant pain, she said of her symptoms before she was diagnosed. “It was like the worst period pains you’ve ever had in your life, every day. No doctor could figure it out.”

The surgery confirmed she has stage 3 endometriosis.

‘Endo,’ as it’s often called, affects one in 10 women and has no cure. It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus implants abnormally in the pelvic cavity.

Arcand said endo changed her life.

“It’s made work really difficult, [it] limits my hours,” she said. “I adjust my pain medication constantly and stay away from intimate relations because that makes it worse.”

The Endometriosis Network of Canada’s website explains that women with endometriosis can have one or more of a variety of symptoms including disabling menstrual cycles, painful bowel movements, vomiting, and infertility.

The network also says that many women often go misdiagnosed for an average of seven to nine years as surgery is the only way for a confirmed diagnosis, with treatment commonly being done at the same time.

Laura Millions-Cone is one of the administrators of the Facebook support page for the Saskatchewan Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis Warrior group.

Millions-Cone said the chronic disease can be difficult for many women to navigate.

“It is, unfortunately, a very slow process,” she said. “It’s a very individualized disease. There is a lot of trouble in finding it, diagnosing and treating it.”

The Facebook group has grown to more than 500 members and Millions-Cone said it’s a place for those struggling with any pelvic condition to ask questions, share stories and feel the support of others also struggling.

“When you’re struggling with any kind of chronic condition,” she said. “To have people in your world, whether you know them or they’re strangers, it’s life-changing.”

Arcand explained how the Facebook group has allowed her to not feel alone in her endometriosis journey.

“Just to be able to find at least one person who you’re okay with doing that,” she said. “Then you can speak volumes to the rest of the world.”

The cause of the disease is unknown, and Millions-Cone said they call themselves “Endo warriors” due to what she describes as an incredible strength each woman has.

“For us to still get up and go to work the next day when we’ve been laying on the bathroom floor all night crying,” she explained. “For us to be able to watch our kids and feed our families even when we can barely walk because of the pain.”

Millions-Cone said she doesn’t want anyone to struggle alone in their life-long Endometriosis journey and encourages anyone to join the Saskatchewan Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis Warrior group to know they’re not alone in Saskatchewan.