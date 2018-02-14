Lena Dunham reveals she underwent hysterectomy to battle endometriosis

Lena Dunham is hopeful her battle with endometriosis is over as she took a huge step to finally rid herself of the disease.

The Girls star revealed to Vogue that she has undergone a hysterectomy.

Dunham has been very vocal about her long battle with the painful uterine disorder by keeping fans updated on her journey.

“In addition to endometrial disease, an odd hump-like protrusion and a septum running down the middle, I have retrograde bleeding, a.k.a. my period running in reverse so that my stomach is full of blood,” she told the magazine.

“My ovary has settled in on the muscles around the sacral nerves in my back that allow us to walk,” the 31-year-old actress continued. “Let’s please not even talk about my uterine lining. The only beautiful detail is that the organ—which is meant to be shaped like a light bulb—was shaped like a heart.”

Despite having her entire cervix and uterus removed, she remains optimistic for her future of a family, “Adoption is a thrilling truth I’ll pursue with all my might,” Dunham said.

“I may have felt choiceless before, but I know I have choices now,” she added. “Soon I’ll start exploring whether my ovaries, which remain someplace inside me in that vast cavern of organs and scar tissue, have eggs.”

Dunham and her doctors believed her endometriosis had vanished after multiple surgeries, but at the MET Gala in May of 2017 Dunham was rushed to the hospital when the pain returned and more endometriosis was discovered.

