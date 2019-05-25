5 Things
May 25, 2019 2:00 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, May 24, 2019

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Jurassic Quest and the Richmond Woodcarving Show.

1 — Jurassic Quest
Vancouver Convention Centre
jurassicquest.com

2 — 50th Annual Seabird Island Festival
May 25-26
Seabird Island First Nation (near Agassiz)
seabirdisland.ca

3 — Public Works Open House
May 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Public Works Yard, Coquitlam
portcoquitlam.ca

4 — 30th Annual Woodcarving Show
May 25-26
Hugh McRoberts Secondary School, Richmond
richmondcarvers.com

5 — Ladner May Days
May 23-25
Memorial Park, Delta
ladnermaydays.com

