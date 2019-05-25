5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, May 24, 2019
Here are five thing to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Jurassic Quest
Vancouver Convention Centre
jurassicquest.com
2 — 50th Annual Seabird Island Festival
May 25-26
Seabird Island First Nation (near Agassiz)
seabirdisland.ca
3 — Public Works Open House
May 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Public Works Yard, Coquitlam
portcoquitlam.ca
4 — 30th Annual Woodcarving Show
May 25-26
Hugh McRoberts Secondary School, Richmond
richmondcarvers.com
5 — Ladner May Days
May 23-25
Memorial Park, Delta
ladnermaydays.com
