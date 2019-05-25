5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, May 24, 2019

Here are five thing to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Jurassic Quest

Vancouver Convention Centre

jurassicquest.com

2 — 50th Annual Seabird Island Festival

May 25-26

Seabird Island First Nation (near Agassiz)

seabirdisland.ca

3 — Public Works Open House

May 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Public Works Yard, Coquitlam

portcoquitlam.ca

4 — 30th Annual Woodcarving Show

May 25-26

Hugh McRoberts Secondary School, Richmond

richmondcarvers.com

5 — Ladner May Days

May 23-25

Memorial Park, Delta

ladnermaydays.com