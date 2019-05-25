This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: May 25, 2019

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Keeping employees happy at work

A new Léger survey shows that most Quebecers — 83 per cent — are satisfied with their jobs.

However, different generations of workers have different expectations and that can be a challenge for employers to manage — especially as they try to retain the workers they do have, while trying to attract the others they need in a tight labour market.

Connie Iermieri, regional sales director at Hamster, joins Global News’ Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss how the generational divide is shaping companies and what employers can do to improve employee satisfaction and motivation.

Theatre troupe hopes to educate with production of ‘Cabaret’

The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society is at it again. This time, the troupe is taking fans to a production of ‘Cabaret.’

The musical, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, is set in a seedy cabaret in Berlin as as Germany edges closer to fascism.

The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society is using the production to support Holocaust education in Montreal.

Students who see the show during its 21-performance run will get an opportunity to speak to Holocaust survivors, hearing the real-life stories that are linked to the play’s depiction of the final days of the Weimar Republic.

Anisa Cameron, the show’s artistic director, and co-producer Mitchell Brownstein sat down with Bryan-Baynes earlier this week to talk about the show’s relevance in today’s political context.

Good food for a good cause

Attention poutine lovers: the first edition of the Great Poutinefest is coming to the West Island.

From May 31 to June 2, a dozen food trucks will be gathered at the Plaza Pointe-Claire ready to serve up unique poutines for a good cause.

It’s the latest initiative to support the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation.

On top of tasty food, there will be various activities for all age groups, including musical groups, water games, inflatable games, public entertainers and more.

Heather Holmes, the managing director of the foundation, joined Bryan-Baynes with all the details.