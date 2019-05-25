Students demand meeting with Premier Legualt as CAQ convention kicks off in Montreal
Students are calling for a meeting with Quebec Premier François Legault to discuss green issues as the party convention for the Coalition Avenir Québec kicks off in Montreal Saturday.
Young people from the collective Pour le Futur Montreal demonstrated Saturday morning in front of the hotel where CAQ members began to gather for the weekend event.
They are calling for a rendezvous with Legault as well as Environment Minister Benoit Charette and Education Minister Jean-François Roberge at at noon.
Equipped with pamphlets and banners reading, “What is your plan,” the demonstrators said in a statement that youth need a seat at the table as politicians hash out environmental policies.
The party convention is zeroing on the green economy in the lead-up to a highly anticipated environmental plan from the CAQ.
