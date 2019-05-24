Renfroe homer helps Padres to 6-3 win

TORONTO – Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning as the San Diego Padres extended their winning streak to four games with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Renfroe turned on an 0-2 fastball from Toronto reliever Daniel Hudson for his 12th homer of the season.

Hudson (3-2) had a chance to get out of the inning but he threw wide to second base to scuttle a potential double play. With runners on the corners, Renfroe made him pay on the next at-bat.

The Blue Jays have lost nine of their last 11 games at Rogers Centre and dropped 17 of 23 overall.

Both starting pitchers came out firing in front of an announced crowd of 19,480.

Toronto’s Trent Thornton opened the game with back-to-back strikeouts and fanned the side in the second inning. San Diego’s Joey Lucchesi, meanwhile, struck out eight of the first 10 batters he faced.

The Padres gave Lucchesi some support in the third as Austin Hedges hit a solo homer and Eric Hosmer drove in Franmil Reyes with an RBI single.

It was the fifth home run of the year for Hedges. Greg Garcia added a solo shot of his own in the fifth inning — his second homer of the season — to make it 3-0.

The Blue Jays scored all of their runs in the fifth. Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., followed with a solo homer to tie the game.

Gurriel, who played in left field, was called up from triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day along with second baseman Cavan Biggio, who was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his big-league debut.

Canadian rookie Josh Naylor, a native of Mississauga, Ont., made his first major-league appearance as the Padres’ designated hitter. The 12th overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft fanned twice and went 0-for-4.

Thornton had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six innings. He allowed three earned runs, four hits and three walks.

San Diego had the potential go-ahead run at third base in the seventh inning but an alert Danny Jansen caught Ian Kinsler leaning off the bag. The Toronto catcher fired the ball down the line and Kinsler was tagged after a rundown.

Lucchesi finished his 6 2/3-inning appearance with 11 strikeouts. He gave up three hits, three earned runs and walked a batter.

Matt Wisler (2-1) got the final out of the seventh inning for the win. Craig Stammen hit Justin Smoak with a pitch in the ninth before finishing off his second save.

The game took two hours 49 minutes to play.

Notes: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 5.40 earned-run average), the son of former Blue Jays pitcher Paul Quantrill, will start for the Padres on Saturday. The Port Hope, Ont., native will be making his fourth major-league start. The Blue Jays will counter with fellow right-hander Edwin Jackson (0-1, 6.30). … The Blue Jays and Padres last played each other in July 2016 at Rogers Centre. Toronto won two of three. … Before the game, the Padres placed outfielder Alex Dickerson (wrist) on the 10-day injured list and transferred left-hander Aaron Loup (elbow) to the 60-day IL.

———

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.