More than 150 buildings will be open to the public as part of Doors Open Toronto

As part of the 20th annual Doors Open Toronto event this weekend, more than 150 buildings — many of which aren’t typically accessible to the public — will be open for free tours.

“There’s a lot of buildings in our city that you would walk by and not consider the architecture, or the social significance or the culture significance of these buildings,” City of Toronto spokesperson Michele Simpson told Global News Friday evening.

“Toronto is one of those lucky cities when it comes to architecture because we pull in so many different styles and so many different visions when it comes to architecture.”

Simpson said the buildings that have generated early visitor interest this year include Metrolinx’s Eglinton Crosstown maintenance and storage facility near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West (open on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.) and the Stackt arts and cultural centre near Bathurst Street and Front Street West (open Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.).

She said Toronto city hall will have plenty to offer, including open access to the mayor’s office and the 27th floor observation level. Simpson also said there will have several special, interactive exhibits promoting Indigenous history.

For those who enjoy photography, most of the spaces allow for video and photos. Among those locations, the Old City Hall courthouse on Queen Street West. Normally photography is prohibited inside the building. Visitors can also explore the courthouse through a guided audio tour.

