People’s Party of Canada leader to rally in the Okanagan

The People’s Party of Canada leader, Maxime Bernier, is touring the Okanagan.

On Friday, he stopped by the Global News Okanagan studio for a live interview with Rick Webber.

Bernier served in several cabinet posts under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

He started the People’s Party of Canada after losing the race to become the Conservative Party leader to Andrew Scheer.

Bernier admitted starting a new party is a big task, and he’s busy putting together his team.

“I can tell you that we will have candidates all across the country in every riding by the end of June,” Bernier said.

On Saturday, Bernier will be holding a rally at Pioneer Town in Kelowna between 1-4 p.m. at 1590 Pioneer Rd.

He’s also announcing the nomination of B.C. candidates that will represent the People’s Party of Canada in the 2019 federal election.