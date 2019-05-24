Controversy over Dorval housing project continues

The future of a sprawling piece of premium green space property in Dorval rests with the Quebec Environment Department.

Officials have to decide whether to approve a request from Presti Homes and Development to back-fill land and extend sewage and water pipes for a luxury housing project to be built. The promoter wants to construct 31 houses at the McConnell Woods, a waterfront piece of property on Lakeshore Road.

But some of the houses would be built in a flood zone.

“I cannot comment on this project in particular because we are analyzing the situation,” Environment Minister Benoit Charette said.

He added that the government is taking a hard look at all future real estate development projects near flood zones.

“We won’t be able to continue to build our cities like we did during the last decades,” he said.

More than 2,000 residents signed a petition to protect the 50,000 square metres of land — the equivalent of nine football fields.

The residents argue thousands of trees could be cut and wildlife forced to move. Some say the green space area that borders Lake St-Louis is the last of its kind on the island.

“It’s never going to be the same once the houses are there. That’s it for the next generations to come,” Richard Cusson told Global News.

Some are hoping the Quebec government will deny the request of the promoter and have the city buy the land and open it to the public.

“I don’t see it as a place that should be disturbed in any way,” Christine Cachia told Global News.

The City of Dorval has approved the housing project in principal and is waiting for a decision from the Quebec government.

In an email to Global News, spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier said the majority of the McConnell Woods area is not in a flood zone but admits some of the housing project would be built in flood zones.

“There are also a few other small flood zones (100-year floodplain) where the promoter plans on building some houses,” he wrote.

Many residents just hope the minister will rule in their favour and stop the project from proceeding.