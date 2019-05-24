Federal, provincial governments announce $60 million for wastewater projects

The federal and provincial government have announced over $30 million dollars each in funding for three new wastewater treatment plant projects in Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon will see drinking water storage capacity increased and a wastewater treatment plant upgraded. A water distribution system will be created in the RM of Snipe Lake and Newcombe, which includes upgrading the treatment plant in Eston.

“We’re investing in critical infrastructure we need to serve new communities and continue to provide reliable and safe water and wastewater services,” City of Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said in a release.

As part of the funding structure, each project recipient will foot part of the bill, along with the provincial government.

READ MORE: Sask. government investing $1M to upgrade water, wastewater systems at 3 parks

In total, private funds will amount to over $70 million dollars, and $60 million will be given through the two levels of government. In total, these projects will cost over $130 million dollars.

The money comes from the New Building Canada fund.

“Modern efficient water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to safeguarding the well-being of our families and building the Canada we want for tomorrow,” said Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale.

“By investing in projects such as these in Saskatchewan, we are helping close the gaps in services and ensuring everyone has access to safe reliable drinking water for years to come.”

According to a 2015 Conference Board of Canada report, Saskatchewan is a top-tier municipality when it comes to treated water. The province, along with Newfound Land has the highest proportion of treated wastewater in Canada.