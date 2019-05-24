North Vancouver man busted for impaired driving twice in span of 3 hours: RCMP

RCMP say a North Vancouver driver was arrested for impaired driving Thursday a mere three hours after he had his licence suspended for failing a breathalyzer test.

Police say they received a report of an erratic driver who crashed into a parked car near Capilano Road and Montroyal Boulevard around 12:30 p.m.

After failing a breathalyzer test, the driver, a man in his 30s, police seized his driver’s licence and prohibited him from driving for 90 days. The car, which belonged to the driver’s father, was impounded and officers drove him home.

Police say at 3:30 p.m., they received another report of an erratic driver who almost hit a cyclist and then crashed into a parked car on Lonsdale Avenue.

The same officer attended and found the same man behind the wheel.

It appeared he had continued drinking after his last accident, and, after another assessment of his alcohol consumption, officers arrested him for impaired driving.

This time it was his mother’s car that was impounded.

Sgt. Peter DeVries calls the situation unbelievable, and says: “This guy should probably never go to Vegas.”