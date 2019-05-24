Ontario invests in mobile crisis intervention team for St. Thomas

A new provincial investment is looking to take a load off of St. Thomas officers.

The Ontario government announced Friday that it would invest about $140,000 to continue funding for a mobile crisis intervention team in St. Thomas.

Half of the money will go toward hiring a mental health worker to work alongside police.

The remaining funds will contribute to hiring a post-court transitional manager, who will focus on helping those with mental illness who have been released on bail, found not guilty or released without detention.

READ MORE: Lawson study will examine how smart technology can serve those with mental illness

During Friday’s announcement, Ontario’s deputy premier and minister of health and long-term care Christine Elliott told reporters other cities may see similar funding.

“This is part of the additional $174 million that we’re investing in mental health and addiction services across the province,” Elliot said, “with a total investment, this year, of $6.9 million for mobile crisis teams.”

In St. Thomas where the @ONgov has announced the city will benefit from a mobile crisis intervention team. The team will assist @STPSmedia in connecting people with mental health services #OnPoli #StThomas pic.twitter.com/BTLGyuBcue — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) May 24, 2019

The announcement garnered praise from St. Thomas chief of police Chris Herridge, who told 980 CFPL of the relief that it will bring to his fellow officers.

“Our officers are not trained in mental health,” Herridge said. “We receive minimal training, whereas a mental health worker, that is their job.”

Herridge added that he’ll sleep a lot better knowing the city has secured guaranteed funding. The push to see provincial dollars brought locally began after the proceeds of a grant ran out late last year, accroding to Herridge.

READ MORE: Premier Ford speaks to Global News, weighs in on taxes, program cuts, abortion and being booed

Along with helping officers, Herridge said the mobile crisis intervention team will also help build a bond with the community.

“Sometimes a uniform can be very intimidating,” Herridge.

“When we can call upon a mental clinician to come and assist, it kind of de-escalates the situation.”

The provincial government says it plans to invest $3.8 billion over 10 years in an effort to to develop and implement a comprehensive and connected mental health and addictions strategy.

WATCH: (2017) Osgoode Hall appeals to Ontario to mandate de-escalation, crisis intervention tactics for police officers