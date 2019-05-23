Class-action lawsuit against Atco over 2016 Fort McMurray blast going ahead

A class-action lawsuit is going ahead against a natural gas company in connection with an explosion that damaged several homes after the 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Higgerty Law and co-counsel James H. Brown and Associates say in a release that a judge has certified the suit against Atco Gas and Pipelines Ltd.

The law firms say the blast took place shortly after Atco reinstated the gas supply in the Dickensfield neighbourhood, when residents were still not allowed to return.

The 547 affected properties were within a half-kilometre radius of the explosion and owners, occupants and insurers are listed as class members.

Higgerty Law previously said the suit would seek damages of $10 million.

In addition to property damages, the firms say occupants have also incurred financial losses and suffered serious mental distress.

