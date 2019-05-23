Kelowna issues boil water notice for water main break in Lake Country

The water main that broke in Lake Country on Thursday is also affecting some Kelowna residents.

The City of Kelowna announced a boil water notice has been issued for more than 100 city utility customers along its northern boundary. The alert is in conjunction with a boil water notice that Lake Country issued earlier in the day.

The city utility addresses affected by the boil water notice include Balser Court, Beaver Lake Road, Bottom Wood Lake Road, Bubna Road, Cario Road, Grigg Road, Haldane Road, Highway 97 N, Jim Bailey Crescent, McCarthy Road, Potterton Road and Tilley Road.

The city said affected areas may experience intermittent water flow and higher water turbidity, as the water source is redirected from Beaver Lake to supply the distribution system.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until an announcement has been made. The city said it will coordinate water sampling and quality testing for customers in the affected area.

In related news, a south Kelowna road will be closed to install new water lines.

Starting Monday, May 27, Wallace Hill Road, located just east of South Kelowna Elementary school, will be closed until Saturday, June 1 to install new water main lines.

The city said pedestrian and school bus access within the work zone will be maintained as well as residents and business owners still being able to access their properties.

Motorists will be directed to follow a detour route along Saucier and Spiers roads. They are also being asked to follow detour signs and direction of traffic safety personnel.