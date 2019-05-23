Part of private Metro Vancouver health clinic for sale, parent company says

The parent company of False Creek Healthcare Centre says it plans to refocus the company, but has “no intentions” of shutting down the facility.

Centric Health Surgical’s president and CEO David Murphy confirms the company is “contemplating the potential divestiture of assets that are non-core to our focus on seniors healthcare services.”

WATCH: Battle heats up over private Vancouver medical clinic

This development comes as doctors have been voicing concerns over government attempts to restrict surgical procedures at private clinics. The NDP argues it’s illegal for clinics and physicians to charge patients for operations covered by universal health care.

READ MORE: B.C. government rolling privately-run home support services into health authorities

At an announcement to unveil a new MRI machine in Surrey, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday he has not been made aware of any potential sale.

“We certainly haven’t been informed directly by anyone that [the] False Creek surgical centre is for sale, and of course it’s a private clinic and they have every right to sell and it’s an interesting story, but really not that relevant to us,” he said.

WATCH: Doctors say NDP crackdown on private clinics means longer waits

Murphy says the company’s latest move is not driven by the facility’s performance or the current political climate.

Over the past three years the number of private clinics in B.C. has shrunk from 64 to 53.