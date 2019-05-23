Crime
May 23, 2019 7:20 pm

Beaverlodge RCMP investigate 2 homicides they believe are linked

By Staff The Canadian Press

A file photo of an RCMP sign.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP in a northwestern Alberta community are investigating what they believe are a pair of linked homicides.

A 48-year-old man was brought into Beaverlodge hospital early May 17 suffering serious injuries.

Derrick Ferguson died in the hospital.

Police were dispatched to a home later that morning on the Horse Lake First Nation where they found another badly injured man.

Despite the work of an ambulance team, 28-year-old Warren Laboucan also died.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP believe the deaths are related.

