Beaverlodge RCMP investigate 2 homicides they believe are linked
RCMP in a northwestern Alberta community are investigating what they believe are a pair of linked homicides.
A 48-year-old man was brought into Beaverlodge hospital early May 17 suffering serious injuries.
Derrick Ferguson died in the hospital.
Police were dispatched to a home later that morning on the Horse Lake First Nation where they found another badly injured man.
Despite the work of an ambulance team, 28-year-old Warren Laboucan also died.
The investigation is ongoing and RCMP believe the deaths are related.
