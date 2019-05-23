High winds, waves cause flooding on Toronto Islands

Municipal officials say high winds, and waves from Lake Ontario, have caused flooding on the Toronto Islands.

“Significant flooding is occurring near homes. Staff are on site now assessing damage and will begin restoring barriers and pumping water,” City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross wrote on Twitter Thursday evening.

At the beginning of the month, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a shoreline hazard warning as water levels in Lake Ontario have been gradually raising throughout the spring.

Ross previously told Global News City staff were taking “preventative measures” to try to prevent flooding, “including pre-pumping of low lying areas, readying 20 industrial water pumps to have in case they are needed, and filling sandbags and pre-positioning for easy deployment.”

More to come.

