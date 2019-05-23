Kingston police seek public’s help in hunt for theft, fraud suspects

Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify two men.

The first, shown in the pictures below, was caught on a security footage allegedly using a stolen credit card at various stores in downtown Kingston on April 9.

Police say the man was using the tap function so he did not have to enter a pin or sign a receipt when making purchases.

He is described as a younger Caucasian adult, clean-shaven, with short brown hair and a slim build. He was wearing a dark ball cap, sunglasses with yellow lenses, a black hooded jacket, and beige pants. The suspect was wearing black high top running shoes or boots.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged fraud to contact Sgt. Stacey at 613-549-4660 ext. 6242 or via email at cstacey@kingstonpolice.ca.

The second man, shown in the photo below, was allegedly caught on security footage on May 7 at a Kingston department store.

According to police, security officers saw the man placing items in a plastic bag and then leaving the store without paying.

When the officers tried to arrest him, he allegedly dropped the bag with the stolen goods and ran away.

The man is described as Caucasian, 35-40 years old, five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. During the incident, he was wearing a gray ball cap, black windbreaker and beige pants, but no shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact Const. MacNeish at 613-549-4660 ext. 6373 or via email at smacneish@kingstonpolice.ca.

