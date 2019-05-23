Kingston high school soccer titles up for grabs on Saturday at Richardson Stadium

The Kingston Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association championship soccer games will be played on Saturday, May 25 at George Richardson Memorial Stadium.

The day of championship events starts at 11 a.m with the Frontenac Falcons against the Regiopolis Panthers in the junior girls final.

The junior boys take to the field at 1 p.m., when the undefeated Kingston Collegiate Blues will face off against the Frontenac Falcons.

The senior girls teams will play at 3 p.m., with Regiopolis competing against the La Salle Black Knights.

The final game of the day — the senior boys championship — will be a battle of the undefeated. The Holy Cross Crusaders will go up against the Regiopolis-Notre Dame Panthers.

“It’s extra special when we play against our cross-town rivals,” said Regiopolis-Notre Dame defender Matt Mulholland.

The two clubs met only once this season, and they played to a 1-1 tie.

“It’s always a competitive match,” Mulholland said.

“We just have to play our game to be successful. We need to keep our composure, move the ball around and try not to get frustrated. They’ve got a good defence, but we’ll find a way to score a goal or two.”

Regiopolis striker Nick Elliott scored the winning goal in a 2-0 semifinal victory over the Ernestown Eagles. The fifth-year senior looks forward to playing Holy Cross for the KASSAA title. The Crusaders defeated Kingston Collegiate 2-0 in their semifinal match.

“It’s my last game so I hope it’s a good one,” said Elliott.

“We’ve had a lot of good battles over the years, but this should be one the best. Both defences are really strong so one goal could decide the issue,” said Elliott.

Kickoff for the senior boys championship match will be at 5 p.m.