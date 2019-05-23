U.S. agents arrest swimmer, two others after Niagara River border crossing

A man from Spain has been arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents after reports he successfully crossed the Niagara River from Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents recovered a life vest and swim fins near the shoreline just south of the Whirlpool Bridge in Niagara Falls.

Agents believe a vehicle was involved in the incident, but it’s unclear whether the car picked him up or was waiting for him after his swim.

Niagara County Sheriffs located the vehicle at a local mall around 3:30 A.M., and alerted border patrol agents who responded to the scene.

The suspect swimmer and two others believed to be involved were arrested.

Two of the suspects are from Spain, while the alleged driver is from the United States.

The agent in charge of the case, Josh Barrett, says the man is extremely lucky.

“This individual placed himself in extreme danger by swimming across the Niagara River in attempt to illegally enter the U.S. and is lucky to have survived the ordeal,” Barrett said.

“The river is immensely hazardous with rapids, strong currents and low water temperatures.”