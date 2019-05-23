Okanagan court case on animal neglect put over for 2 weeks

Two North Okanagan residents facing animal cruelty charges have had their court date adjourned for two weeks.

At Vernon, court granted Carla Jean Christman and her daughter, Chelsea Beluse-Christman, time to consult legal counsel. The two did not appear in court on Thursday morning, but a lawyer appeared as an agent for them.

READ MORE: UPDATED — 46 horses, 4 dogs and 4 hogs seized from North Okanagan property amid neglect allegations

The lawyer said Beluse-Christman had retained legal counsel, while Christman had not yet and was having difficulty obtaining a lawyer.

The lawyer also requested the case be put over for two weeks so Christman could find a lawyer, to which the court agreed, setting a new court date of June 6.

WATCH (March 25, 2019): B.C. SPCA executes search warrant on north Okanagan ranch

Christman and Beluse-Christman are facing charges of causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, failing to provide necessaries for an animal and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The incidents related to these charges are alleged to have happened between Dec. 4, 2018 and March 29, 2019, at or near Vernon.

WATCH (Feb. 13, 2019): Vernon rancher under the microscope again

Christman is also facing a charge of dangerous operation of conveyance.

This isn’t the first time Christman has been in the news. Neighbours have alleged that Christman has been neglecting animals on a ranch she owns on Irish Creek Road.

However, Christman has denied that she’s neglecting her animals.

“We are actively trying to downsize,” Christman told Global News in February. “We are not intentionally breeding.”