Montreal SPCA struggling with growing number of abandoned chickens

Animal welfare officials in Montreal are adding chickens to the list of abandoned creatures landing at their doorstep.

While dogs, cats and rabbits are par for the course, it appears a recent rise in urban farming has led to an increase in the number of unwanted chickens.

READ MORE: Raising chickens in Montreal, not for everybody

A spokeswoman for the Montreal branch for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says Montreal reported 20 abandoned chickens in 2016, and last year there were 38.

Anita Kapuscinska says part of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know what they’re getting into when they decide to begin backyard egg production.

READ MORE: Backyard chicken coop causes controversy in Saint-Lazare

In some cases they fail to consider what they’ll do once the chicken stops producing eggs, or if they end up with a rooster.

Kapuscinska says the SPCA does not encourage urban chicken farming, even though the practice is driven by not wanting to encourage factory farms.

WATCH: Urban chicken coops on the rise in Montreal (May 2018)