Thunderstorms and severe winds expected for Kingston, Brockville regions

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of eastern Ontario, including the Kingston and Brockville regions.

The weather agency says thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when there is a possibility that thunderstorms could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada says the early afternoon’s cloud cover could temper the intensity of the thunderstorms, but if those clouds clear, the threat of the storm could increase.

Wind as high as 100 km/h and large hail could hit the area, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

With water levels in both Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River being near record levels, the extreme winds could make flooding in affected areas even worse.

There is a potential for high winds tonight and tomorrow. With Lake Ontario levels as high as they are, high winds may cause localized flooding along the shore, potential shoreline erosion, and/or debris on lakeshore roads. pic.twitter.com/8TPUYSb1qp — Loyalist Township (@LOYTWP) May 23, 2019

The thunderstorms are meant to subside by the Thursday evening.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if signs of extreme weather start to occur.

The weather agency is warning, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”